Government will rely on Life-Saving Strategy when adjusting the quarantine period for persons who are fully vaccinated

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 13, 2021 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will rely on the Life Saving Strategy when it comes to adjusting the length of time persons who have been fully vaccinated spend in quarantine on arrival to the Federation, according to Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris on the May 11, 2021 edition of “Leadership Matters”.



“We still need to move cautiously. We in St. Kitts and Nevis have adopted a precautionary principle; if there is any reason for doubt, we must adopt the Life Saving Strategy. So, more than anything else, we want to save lives,” said Prime Minister Harris.



The prime minister’s comments came in response to a question regarding the length of time persons are required to spend in quarantine upon arrival to the Federation. The paramount position of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis remains to ensure the safety and security of residents and citizens from the ill effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If it means people will have to quarantine for an extra day, we are prepared to do so. We do not want a single death as a consequence of the Covid-19 virus and pandemic,” said Prime Minister Harris.



Across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, a total of 15, 567 persons have been vaccinated as of May 12, 2021, in an effort to combat the Covid-19 virus, with no deaths being recorded. 11, 858 doses have been administered on St. Kitts while 3, 709 doses have been dispensed on Nevis. 1, 746 persons have received their second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.



The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has received regional and international praise for its prudent management of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Prime Minister Harris stated that the quarantine period will be revisited over time due to the fluid approach required to manage the ongoing pandemic but reaffirmed that the safety and security of citizens and residents will remain his government’s top priority going forward.