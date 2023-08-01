Government’s first anniversary activities kick off with town hall meeting

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 01, 2023 (SKNIS) – On August 05, 2023, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will be celebrating its first anniversary since its resounding victory at the polls in the 2022 General Elections.



To mark this historic milestone, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew-led administration will be hosting several celebratory activities this week, August 01-06, beginning with a National Town Hall event tonight, Tuesday, August 01, at the Solid Waste Management Corporation Conference Room at Taylor’s Range, Basseterre.



It is expected that Prime Minister Dr. Drew and his Cabinet colleagues will express their gratitude to the people for granting them the opportunity to serve, as well as highlight the many achievements of the administration to date and provide information on future initiatives.



Some of the Government’s achievements so far include the introduction of good governance legislation; significant upgrades of the country’s healthcare system; restructuring of the Poverty Alleviation Programme; transformation of the Alternative Lifestyle Pathways Programme into a more sustainable ELEVATE programme; launching the Department of Creative Economy; appointing the first female Governor General; initiating a free tuition policy for all students attending the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, and the drafting and publishing of new Citizenship-By-Investment Regulations.



The National Town Hall Meeting commences at 5:00 pm and will be guided by the theme, “Sustainably Souring Together: Empowering our Future.”



The other celebratory activities to commemorate the Government’s first anniversary are Constituency Day on August 03, After Work on De Block Lime at the C8 Constituency Office on August 04, a National Address and Constituency Walkthrough on Saturday, August 05 and a National Day of Thanksgiving Church Service on Sunday, August 6.