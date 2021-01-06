Governor General donates lawnmower to “Dorset Park”

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 5th January, 2021, (MyVue News.com)- The recreational facility formally known as Dorset Park, in Central Basseterre, was the recipient on Tuesday, 5th January, 2021, of a new lawnmower, to be used in the maintenance of the community park.

The park which is officially known as the “See-Saw Park” is where sports and other recreational activities take place. Young men, in particular, frequently use the facility for friendly and competitive basketball games, while younger children enjoy the playground equipment.

The donation came from the country’s Governor General, Sir Tapley Seaton, and solidifies his ongoing commitment to the development of the Dorset community.

His Excellency was born and raised on Market Street, which is a stone’s throw away from the See-Saw Park. As a young boy, he often visited the park to socialize with friends.

The personal donation from the Governor General was presented to members of the Dorset Park Committee by Cherisse Gumbs, Director of Government House.

“He heard of the need, and he immediately said ‘yes I am going to make this contribution on my own behalf’…as a member of this community,” Gumbs stated, during a brief handing over ceremony at See-Saw park.

James ‘Barman’ Hanley accepted the personal donation from His Excellency. Hanley was supported at the ceremony by Viola Phillip and her grandson Nigel Browne. Phillip has led the volunteer effort to maintain the park over the years. The lawnmower will be primarily used by Browne, who volunteers as the landscaper.

“I know that the Governor-General would not have had a problem donating this,” Hanley said, noting that H.E. Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton is part of the community. “We have the basketball group around here, and we go to him for contributions. He normally gives even though we don’t make a big deal about it.”

Hanley expressed “special thanks” to the Governor General and assured him that the lawnmower would be properly utilized and maintained.

Man Photo: Governor General of St. Kitts Nevis, H.E. Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton