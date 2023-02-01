Governor-General his excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, farewell message to the nation

Fellow Citizens, Residents, Friends All,

I demit Office today 31st January, 2023 after having served in the Office of Governor-General from 2015.

I take this opportunity to express sincere thanks and appreciation to all who have assisted me in the discharge of my duties: these include my Administrative Staff, Gardeners and other Support Staff at Government House who have served diligently enabling me to perform my duties. This has been a fulfilling experience coming as it does after having served for fifteen (15) years as the first (1st) Attorney General of Independent Saint Christopher and Nevis.

I am also grateful to the persons who have assisted me in this journey including my Family, Medical Professionals and the Security Services and all who have been very supportive of my efforts to build on the structure of Government House and its surroundings to ensure access to the People’s House and to facilitate all activities of the Office of the Governor-General.

I can only extend best wishes to everyone for the future and trust that you will be able to fulfill your expectations. Best wishes as well to my Successor for a successful tenure.

May God Bless Saint Christopher and Nevis.

Government House

Saint Christopher

January 31, 2023