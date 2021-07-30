Governor-General receives courtesy call from new British High Commissioner

On Thursday 29th July, 2021 at Government House, His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S W Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D received a courtesy call from the new British High Commissioner His Excellency Mr Scott Furssedonn-Wood MVO. This was held virtually.

The High Commissioner was a part of the entourage of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales during his visit to the Federation on March 21, 2019. The High Commissioner had earlier presented his Letter of Introduction from the United Kingdom Prime Minister Mr Boris Johnson to the Prime Minister of the Federation Dr The Honourable Timothy Harris, MP, JP.

Their Excellencies discussed matters of mutual interest such as Scholarships, Climate Change, the ongoing discussions re the Windrush Generation, cultural arts and the promotion of issues of concern.

Government House Basseterre

St Kitts

29th July, 2021

Featured Image – His Excellency Mr Scott Furssedonn-Wood MVO