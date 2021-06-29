Gov’t cancels IRD concert

Replaced by Dennis Brown film premiere

BY RICHARD JOHNSON

Observer senior reporter

THERE has been a change in Government’s plans for the observance of International Reggae Day (IRD) on Thursday, July 1.

The concert, which was being staged at the old Naval Dockyard in Port Royal to mark the day, has been cancelled and is being replaced with the world premiere of the docufilm Dennis Emmanuel Brown: The Crown Prince of Reggae; the Man and the Music at the Little Theatre in St Andrew.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, which was spearheading the outdoor event, the cancellation is due to weather concerns.

“Due to the forecast of thunderstorms, the ministry has cancelled the outdoor concert which was scheduled for International Reggae Day at Port Royal. Instead, the ministry will premiere the docufilm which was commissioned by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and produced by Judith Bodley,” the statement read in part.

The statement from the ministry further said that Thursday’s event at the Little Theatre will be staged in keeping with the requirements of the Disaster Risk Management Act which prescribes a capacity limit for indoor venues, including theatres.

The programme will also feature Richie Stephens, who will perform a medley of Dennis Brown songs, as well as L’Acadco performing a piece specially choreographed by Dr L’Antoinette Stines to Dennis Brown’s Revolution.

Culture Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange announced the staging of the concert last Tuesday in tandem with the news of the reopening of the entertainment sector as stated by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

However, the news of the staging of a state-organised concert was met with concerns from some quarters which questioned the move by Government to lead the way in this respect at a time when the nation is still dealing with the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

