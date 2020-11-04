Grant says airport upgrades provide greater comfort and safety

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 4th November, 2020 (MyVue News.com)- Ahead of the arrival of the first commercial and scheduled flight to St. Kitts, since the closure of borders in March this year, senior officials in Tourism, the Port Authority and Transport, hosted members of the media on Wednesday, to a special tour of the facilities of the Robert Bradshaw International Airport, which has been undergoing major renovations.

The renovations have become necessary because of new health protocols in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic, and the ongoing spread in all major source markets for tourist arrivals to the country.

Management of the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority, (SCASPA), escorted reporters throughout the facility, highlighting the work that has been completed and areas still being prepared to welcome hundreds of visitors.

Included in the upgrade are two taxiways for aircraft, Welcome Center, Customs baggage area, and the redesigning of the parking lot, all part of the attempt to reduce the risks of the spread of the Coronavirus.

The SCASPA management also shared details about the new access policies and requirements for when passengers are departing and arriving.

It was obvious that the last couple weeks have been used to truly transform the Arrival Hall of the airport, incorporating new areas for COVID-19 testing, isolation, as well as mechanisms to protect both passengers and port workers, including those in customs, immigration and health.

At the end of the tour, Minister of Tourism & Transport, Lindsay Grant, provided an update on the work being done at the airport and also to facilitate the arrival of commercial flights.

Grant said they cannot be too careful, especially given the worsening situation of the COVID-19 in Europe and the USA, which are two important markets from which thousands of visitors are attracted.

He said the upgrades have given greater comfort that all involved would be better protected and that health risks should be minimized.

Added safety and security measures are also in place to better manage the departure process, including the checking of travel documents at the entrance of the terminal and the placement of plexiglass at all airline check-in counters.

They have also advised that the operations of Red Caps in the arrival area would no longer be available, to reduce risk exposure of these essential service providers.

Grant cautioned that with the opening of borders, our efforts would not be successful in reducing the spread of COVID-19, unless each person takes personal responsibility to do their part in controlling the spread.

Photos from today’s briefing, showcasing the new and improved R.L.B International Airport. (Photo Courtesy: MyVue News.com)

Main Photo: Minister of Tourism, Lindsay Grant