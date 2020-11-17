Grenada partners with Jamaican company to enhance entry protocol measures

By CMC,

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada (CMC) — The Grenada government announced today that it is collaborating with Jamaica-based technology company Amber Group Limited to introduce new protocols that will ensure that all arriving passengers possess a certificate of entry before boarding their flights.

The new measure will come into effect on December 1 this year.

At present, all incoming passengers are required to show a negative COVID-19 PCR test and a place for temporary quarantine while they await the result of on island testing before they can be allowed to mingle with the population.

But speaking at the end of the weekly Cabinet meeting today, Health Minister Nickolas Steele told reporters that the entry certificate will be processed in advance and will become mandatory for entry into Grenada.

“This will be absolutely necessary by the first of December. We are asking individuals to begin the processing now. Individuals who have already applied can reapply on the system or use they current acceptance and PCR,” he said.

“We are informing IATA (International Air Transport Association) and the airlines of our intention and within 10 days the airlines will begin to enforce (the policy),” he said, announcing also that the Ministry of Health has launched a web portal for travel into Grenada. Applicants will have to show proof of the PCR test and paid accommodation before the entry certificate is provided electronically, and they will still have to undergo a minimum quarantine of seven days.

“Once a person does that they will receive from the ministry…an email copy of an entry certificate, this is what will be used to board any aircraft or airline to come to Grenada,” Steele said.

The portal is housed at covid19.gov.gd and gives online access for the application for travel entry into Grenada. Steele said that the portal and management software for incoming passengers is a partnership with the Jamaica-based group.

He explained that the Amber Group is providing a comprehensive and interactive website and mobile application which enable participating governments to pre-approve travellers and control entry into the country while managing the country’s COVID-19 health cases. Amber’s system is described is one of the world’s first technology health-risk, travel authorisation systems.

The software allows for governments to screen visitors before they arrive in a country; enables the linking of initial screening information entered by a visitor to immigration checkpoints; and builds a secure digital health folder on each person entering the country.

Among other applications of the software is the ability for authorised officials to digitally record high-risk cases, isolate where necessary and track those who came in close contact with affected individuals to better manage risk.

Main Photo: Grenada’s Health Minister Nickolas Steele (Photo: CMC)