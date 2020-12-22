Grenada to impose curfew to curb COVID-19 spread

By CMC,

CMC – The Government of Grenada on Monday announced that it will be imposing a curfew starting at 8:00 pm (local time) as part of measures to control and contain the spread of COVID-19 which has been spiking since a cluster for identified at the all-inclusive Sandals Resort on the weekend of December 12.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell, is scheduled to formally make the announcement in an address to the nation on Monday evening.

“It has become necessary as part of intensified efforts to contain the recently detected cluster of COVID-19 cases, which experienced a further, spike Sunday with the confirmation of additional positive cases,” said a news release from the Government Information Service which confirmed that the full scope of Government’s heightened measures to safeguard the population will be discussed at a Cabinet meeting that will precede the Prime Minister’s address.

Mitchell, ahead of his address, has however, assured the nation that a 24-hour lockdown will not be implemented at this time.

“Daytime operation of businesses, including supermarkets, will continue as normal. Therefore, there is no need for panic buying and creating unnecessarily large gatherings which in turn create the environment for potential exposure to the deadly virus. Business owners and managers, I call on you to firmly implement the required protocols and ensure that customers are wearing their masks appropriately, sanitising upon entry and remaining socially distanced.”

Currently, Grenada’s active COVID-19 cases stands at 54 while the total number of cases since the first person was confirmed in March 2020 is 103.

The cluster connected to the Sandals Resort has identified more than 2000 with more than 1500 already tested.

Health officials have stepped up on their public awareness education reminding persons that all who are exposed directly or indirectly should be tested and or remain in quarantine for 14 days.

The Ministry of Health says that while most cases are experiencing mild or asymptomatic, one person has developed pneumonia while another has developed an undisclosed complication.