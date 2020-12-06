Gun charge results in stiff prison sentence

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 6th December, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- A young man from Nevis, who found himself on the wrong side of the law, has been made to pay severely for his actions.

Police on Friday, 4th December, 2020, confirmed that 33 year old Lawton Forbes, a resident of Hamilton, Nevis, was sentenced on Monday, 30th November, 2020, to seven (7) years imprisonment.

They explain that Forbes actually was sentenced for 7 years for the offence of Wounding with Intent and seven (7) years imprisonment for the offences of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

However, instead of being made to serve 14 years, the judge decided that both sentences will run concurrently.

These offences they explained were committed on 4th March, 2016.