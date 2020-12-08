Gun man kills Newtown shopkeeper

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 8th December, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- An urgent appeal is being made by police in Basseterre for any information that the public may have, in capturing the gun man that killed a Newtown small business owner.

Police confirmed that the incident took place on Monday, 7th December, 2020, that they were alerted just after 10:00 p.m. in Carty Alley, East Basseterre.

They said that when they arrived on the scene and visited a shop operated by Akeem Christopher, also known as “Little Man”, they found Christopher’s motionless body laying on the floor with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Their preliminary investigations have so far revealed that Christopher was inside the establishment when an unknown assailant approached him and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The District Medical Officer visited the scene and pronounced him dead.

The Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Violent Crimes Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.

Main Photo: Akeem Christopher, also known as “Little Man”