Gunmen strike again killing Mac 11

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Friday, 16th June, 2023, (My Vue News.com)-Another challenge has been placed before local law-enforcement officers in St. Kitts with the killing on Thursday night of a man from Buckley’s Estate.

The murder, according to police, was that of 37-year-old Dwight Jacobs Greenaway, who is popularly known as Mac-11.

The incident occurred at the Samuel-Williams Sports Complex, (formerly known as the Verchild’s Playfield), between the hours of 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm, Thursday, 15th June, 2023.

This homicide, brings the total number of murders for 2023, to 17, in St. Kitts & Nevis.

Police said that when they responded to the report of gunshots heard at the Samuel Williams Playfield in Verchilds, St. Kitts, upon arrival Greenaway was found laying motionless on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds about his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary reports suggest that he was attacked by more than one armed assailant, said police.

This was not Greenaway’s first brush with death. Back on 7th January, 2012, he was stabbed in the region of his heart and had to undergo emergency surgery. However, when police interviewed him at the Emergency Unit at the Joseph N France General Hospital then, Greenaway refused to provide any details to reveal who stabbed him.

In years past, he was also known for his love for basketball and played for the Ghuat Bucs Basketball Team.

An investigation into his killing is ongoing and the public will be kept appropriately informed, assured the police in a release to the media.