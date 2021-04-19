H.E. The governor-general proclaims April 18-24 to be observed as Administrative Professionals Week

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 19, 2021 (SKNIS): Acting in accordance with the advice of Cabinet, His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL. D has proclaimed 18th April to 24th April 2021, to be observed as Administrative Professionals Week and Wednesday 21st April 2021, as Administrative Professionals Day.

This year’s Administrative Professionals Week and Day are being commemorated under the theme “I am Enough…Transitioning into a New Era” in celebration of the essential contribution of administrative professionals in coordinating the office operations of businesses, government, educational institutions, and other organisations.

Administrative Professionals Week and Day are observed annually in workplaces around the world and are sponsored by the International Association of Administrative Professionals (IAAP). The Day was once known as Secretaries Day set aside to celebrate the value of secretaries, administrative assistants, receptionists, and other administrative support professionals.