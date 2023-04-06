Hail falls in St. Kitts as island got a drenching

Basseterre, Thursday, 6th April, 2023, (MyVue News.com)-The islands of St. Kitts & Nevis got a pounding on Thursday, with heavy rainfall, thunder, and lightning, affecting the operations of some businesses but not severe enough to lead to a full closure of the corporate sector.

Other islands in the Eastern Caribbean also experienced similar weather conditions on Thursday.

Weather officials report that the presence of a weak surface trough, available low-level moisture and an upper-level trough will maintain a high chance of showers across the BVI and the Leeward islands during the next 24 hours.

Elsewhere across the Eastern Caribbean, residents can expect fair to partly cloudy skies with a moderate

chance of brief passing showers as a moderate to fresh trade wind flow continues to transport shallow low-level patches over and around these islands occasionally during that time.

Residents in some northern rural villages on St. Kitts, reported the fall of hail, during the morning period.

The National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), issued a weather alert to residents, encouraging them to exercise caution in areas that are prone to flash flooding, landslides and rockfall.

They also urged them to refrain from parking in waterways, (ghauts).

Photo: File photo of hail fall









