Health authorities warn against the inevitable fourth wave of COVID-19 virus in St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 26, 2021 (SKNIS): Cases of COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis have slowed significantly, with 18 cases being recorded over the period November 17 to 23, 2021. However, health authorities are warning against an inevitable fourth wave of the virus which is currently surging in the United States, Europe and other parts of the world.

At Wednesday’s COVID-19 Weekly Briefing by the National Emergency Operations Centre, Medical Chief of Staff of the Joseph N. France General Hospital Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, said that “urgent action must be taken now if we are to avoid a devastating fourth wave.”

“We, therefore, need to get the rate of vaccination up in our 12 to 17-year-olds. We also need to get the rate of vaccination up in our 18 to 40-year-olds as this is the group of adults with the lowest vaccination coverage and the highest rate of virus transmission. These are the ones who want to play contact sports, frequent bars on the strip, and also participate in carnival events,” the Medical Chief of Staff said. “Unfortunately, it’s the elderly with pre-existing conditions who are dying when the virus is unknowingly brought back home to them while they are in their beds sometimes,” he expressed.

Persons were encouraged to visit the nearest health centre to get vaccinated. Booster shots are also being administered to persons who qualify.