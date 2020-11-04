Health concerns led to withdrawal from CARICOM Bubble

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 4th November, 2020 (MyVue News.com)- The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws had already hinted that it might become necessary for St. Kitts & Nevis to cancel its participation in the travel bubble that was proposed for eight countries within the CARICOM grouping of nations.

It was therefore not too shocking when the country announced that it had indeed taken a decision to suspend its involvement due to the continued outbreak of COVID-19 cases in some territories involved.

Speaking during one of his weekly media programs on Tuesday, 3rd November, 2020, Minister of National Security and Prime Minister, Dr. Timothy Harris, confirmed that his government has “health concerns”, related to countries considered to be ‘higher risk’ and whose protocols are not as strict as those applied in St. Kitts & Nevis.

The idea of a Travel Bubble for the Caribbean was created to explore means of movement for leisure and business of regional nationals, without having to apply restrictions associated with 14 days of quarantine, for instance.

The effort was therefore designed to restart some aspect of the tourism sector while also helping to generate more revenue for the private sector and government.

Working with the Caribbean Public Health Agency, (CARPHA), and the CARICOM Secretariat, regional health officials had been able to agree to a set of arrangements to make the Bubble possible, thereby facilitating regional low risk travel of nationals from the eight countries, comprised of Antigua & Barbuda, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Barbados, Grenada and Dominica.

Prime Minister Harris said that since the Bubble got started on September 18th they have observed a number of changes, in terms of risk levels, in countries like Barbados, St. Lucia and Antigua & Barbuda that have been experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

“We have taken note of reports of actual or potential community spread in some states. We are concerned that the travel entry requirements are also not uniformed as requested by CARPHA, with a number of countries having less stricter requirements than those we have put in place in St. Kitts & Nevis to keep the virus at bay,” explained Dr. Harris.

Agencies like the US based Center for Disease Control, CDC, has declared St. Kitts & Nevis a country of low risk, and Harris declared that, “We cannot therefore, as a nation, with a very low risk category risk assessment, enter a common space or bubble, with countries at a higher risk level, because we would be exposing our people to elevated health risks.”

Similarly, it would be unwise, said the Prime Minister, given our low risk status, to participate in a bubble with others with community spread.

Harris is fearful, that if this were to be allowed, the country would very quickly see the re-introduction of the virus and possibly the overwhelming of the health care system and consequential deaths.

The Prime Minister said the matter had been discussed extensively within his Cabinet and the COVID-19 Task Force, before arriving at a consensus to opt out the Bubble.

He said he thereafter informed the Secretary General of CARICOM, of the decision to withdraw from the Bubble, effective immediately, in the interest of the country’s national security, for health reasons.

This means that all CARICOM nationals, like those from international locations, will be required to produce evidence of a negative PCR test, 72 hours prior to arrival, before being allowed to travel to St. Kitts & Nevis, and upon arrival, will be subject to 14 days of quarantine.

The Minister of National Security has already instructed the CMO to inform CARPHA of the new decision.

Harris left the door slightly open for future collaborations, but said there must be certain prescribed conditions, including uniformed standards and requirements of entry.

Commercial flights to St. Kitts and Nevis are due to begin this weekend, on Saturday, 7th November, when an American Airlines flight arrives from Miami, after the borders were reopened on 31st October.

Main Photo: Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Timothy Harris.