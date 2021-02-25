Health experts say vaccination makes a big difference in achieving herd immunity from infectious diseases

SKNIS

Herd Immunity refers to resistance to the spread of an infectious disease within a population that is based on pre-existing immunity of a high proportion of individuals as a result of previous infection or vaccination.



In the case of COVID-19, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said that based on research by health experts, vaccinating a large portion of St. Kitts and Nevis’ population can assist in achieving herd immunity.



“When we vaccinate enough of our population, we achieve our goal of reaching what the medical fraternity refers to as herd immunity or what is sometimes called population immunity,” said Prime Minister Harris on Tuesday’s (February 23) edition of ‘Leadership Matters’, a virtual forum on ZIZ TV. “This is the indirect protection from an infectious disease that happens when a population is immune either through vaccination or through previous infections.”



Prime Minister Harris said that such can be achieved once the Federation reaches its vaccination target based on scientific research. He noted that “In the case of the Coronavirus disease the scientific community has estimated that herd immunity comes when between 70-90 percent of the population receive vaccines.”



Dr. Harris continues to encourage all in society to play their part in helping the Federation to achieve herd immunity by getting vaccinated.



“It is, therefore, extremely important that we in St. Kitts and Nevis and the region achieve this goal. No one should be left behind. Everyone should be interested in protecting him or herself from the dangerous consequences of COVID-19,” said Dr. Harris.



He noted that persons can visit the Newtown, Basseterre, Sandy Point, and Tabernacle Health Centres in St. Kitts, and the Charlestown, Gingerland, and Combermere Health Centers in Nevis to make an appointment to be vaccinated.