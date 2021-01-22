Health officials monitoring an apparent flu outbreak

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 22nd January, 2021 (MyVue News.com)- The Christmas and Carnival Season in St. Kitts & Nevis is usually accompanied by a major flu outbreak, but for some reason, the spread of influenza last month was almost non-existent.

However, medial officials have now been reporting that there has been an outbreak of sorts in January, with many residents reporting to their doctors with runny nose, red eye, colds, sneezing, soar throats, fatigue, and other symptoms.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, has however, assured citizens that there is no need for alarm or to assume that it is related to the more serious COVID-19 disease.

Hazel Laws said that this is common as the country is in the midst of the influenza season that typically runs from October to April.

While speaking at this week’s COVID-19 briefing, the CMO stated, “We want to reassure the public there is no need to get fearful or be alarmed that they have COVID. Remember that we are in the middle of the influenza season and so my recommendation to you is if you are experiencing the symptoms of the flu, make contact with your regular physician.”

Health officials have advised that persons should be most cautious during the first 3-4 days, when carriers are most likely to spread the symptoms.

Laws however, advised that “If you wear your face masks in public places, if you are impacted by the flu, you won’t pass it, and if you wear your face mask that would protect you too from picking up the general regular influenza that we usually experience at this time of year,” Dr. Laws said.

The CMO said “I am not sending you to your doctor’s office.”

Instead, the CMO suggests that those with symptoms should call, or send a WhatsApp message to their primary care physician.

She added that, “they should explain the symptoms and allow the doctor to make the appropriate recommendations in terms of your management.”

Dr. Hazel Laws, CMO of St. Kitts and Nevis

