Heavy rains flood homes and businesses in Antigua

By Antigua News Room,

Consistent rains over the last 24 hours have flooded homes and businesses, left many roads impassable and washed away cars.

The impact of the flooding also forced schools and businesses to close.

There have been no reports of fatalities however persons reported elderly being trapped in their homes last night.

The Fire Brigade was also called to rescue a number of people trapped in their vehicles.

Climatologist Dale Destin says a Tropical Disturbance has developed over our area and more serious flooding is likely.