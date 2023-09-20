High Court in Basseterre re-opens in new location

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Wednesday, 20th September, 2023, (MyVue News.com)-Over one year after the forced closure of the Sir Lee L. Moore Judicial & Legal Services Complex, a new (temporary) home has been found for the operations of the High Court in St. Kitts.

The Sir Lee L. Moore Judicial & Legal Services Complex which served as our High Court and Magistrate’s Court had a serious mold infestation and was closed in June 2022.

The Court has been relocated to the Charles Amory Building at Fortlands, Basseterre, in the vicinity of the War Memorial, next to where the Magistrate’s Court had to be relocated last year.

Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, Garth Wilkin noted that the intention of the ministry is to conduct a complete renovation of the Sir Lee L. Moore Judicial & Legal Services Complex for the permanent housing of the High Court.



“Our permanent solution will be that the Sir Lee L. Moore Judicial & Legal Services Complex would be gutted, it would be fixed, and it would become the permanent home of the high courts, civil and criminal, as well as the High Court Registry,” said Wilkin.

He added, “We have sent out a tender to get engineers to give us a full report on what needs to be done and hopefully by January 2025 that building will be fully operational and the High Court would be moved there permanently as well as the Judges’ Chambers and the High Court Registry.”

A brief ceremony was held Wednesday morning, 20th September 2023, to mark the occasion of resuming services at the new location.

It was attended by Wilkin, representatives from the St. Kitts and Nevis Bar Association, and other members of the legal fraternity in St. Kitts and Nevis.





