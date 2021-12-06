Historic MOBO win for Shenseea

BY KEVIN JACKSON

Observer writer

SHENSEEA became the first female to win the Best Reggae Act category in the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards on Sunday.

The Jamaica Observer spoke to Shenseea shortly after the MOBOs made the announcement on their social media platforms.

“It feels great to have won because it’s my first. I’ve always wanted to win one and the time I least expected to get it was the time I won. I just wanna express my gratitude to my ‘Shenyengs’ who voted, and big up the MOBO Awards,” said Shenseea.

Previous female nominees in the category throughout the years were Etana and Spice.

Shenseea said she always had her sights on the MOBO Award.

“It’s now added to my accolades. Every award I said I wanted to win, I’ve won. A MOBO Award is just one that I now check off the list and it motivates me as well to unlock further achievements,” she said.

Spice (her second nomination), Skillibeng, Popcaan, Lila Iké and Sean Paul were the other nominees in the Best Reggae Act category. The awards took place at the Coventry Building Society Arena in London, England,yesterday.

Buju Banton won the Best Reggae Act award last year.

Shenseea, whose real name Chinsea Lee, is 25 years old. She exploded onto the musical radar in 2016 with the collaboration Loodie featuring Vybz Kartel. Her subsequent hit songs include Side Chick Song, Run Run Run, Blessed, Trending Gal, Lighter (with Tarrus Riley), Love I Got for You, and Shenyeng Anthem.

Her major label debut album for Interscope is expected to be released next year.

The MOBO Awards was started in 1996 by Kanya King to celebrate the incredible talent, of black origin, making music in the United Kingdom. It honours the artistic and technical achievements of exceptional British and international talent in hip hop, grime, R&B and soul, reggae, jazz, gospel and Afrobeats.

Featured Image – Shenseea