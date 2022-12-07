Holidays for Carnival/Christmas in St. Kitts & Nevis

By My Vue News. Com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 7th December, 2022, (MyVue News. com)-A number of public holidays have been declared in St. Kitts & Nevis as part of both the Christmas and National Carnival celebrations.

This year, with Christmas dawning on a Sunday, it means that both Monday, (Boxing Day-26th), and Tuesday, 27th will be observed as official public holidays. residents are therefore in for two long weekends, given that a similar arrangement is in place for New Year’s.

The first of January, 2023, New Year’s Day, falls on a Sunday, and as a consequence, both Monday, 2nd and Tuesday, 3rd January, will be holidays.

This is in accordance with the Public Holiday Act. In the Act, it states, in part, that “If any of the above-mentioned days fall on a Sunday the next following, Monday shall be a public holiday. Boxing Day—that is the day after Christmas Day, but if Christmas Day falls on a Saturday, then the next following Monday shall be a public holiday, and if, Christmas Day falls on a Sunday, then the next, following Monday and Tuesday shall be public holidays.”

This is welcome news for many revellers who have been waiting for two long years for the full return of carnival celebrations, after the experiences of COVID-19, starting in 2020.

Carnival J’ouvert will be held on Monday, 26th December, and Carnival Day Parade and Last Lap will be celebrated on Monday, 2nd, and Tuesday, 3rd January 2023, respectively.