Hotel stock slowly reopening in St. Kitts & Nevis

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 19th November, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- The last nine months have been grueling for the tourism industry in St. Kitts & Nevis, and one of the hardest hit has been the accommodation sector.

However, with the reopening of the borders on 31st October, 2020, hotels are carefully and strategically reopening their doors, as some airlines too, have resumed their services to the twin-island Caribbean destination.

Minister of Tourism, Lindsay Grant reported to parliament on Tuesday, 17th November, 2020, that the present operating room stock is only 398.

This number, said Grant, will soon increase to to 693, when the season hits its peak level.

“The Federation’s current hotel room inventory for international travelers is comprised of 188 rooms at the Four Seasons, 40 rooms at Paradise Beach, 114 rooms at the Park Hyatt and 56 rooms at the Royal St Kitts,said the minister.

Grant further explained that “Our inventory will increase on November 21, when the Marriott Beach Vacation Club opens with 88 rooms, on December 4th when Koi Resort opens with 102 rooms, and on December 15th when the Marriott Resort opens with 75 rooms.With an additional 30 rooms in villas, condos and apartments we will go into peak season with a total projected room stock of 693 rooms approved for international visitors.”

In preparation for the return of commercial flights and tourists, much emphasis has been placed on training of workers in the hospitality sector.

He revealed that as Phase I (of the re-start of the tourism sector), continues, 4,314 persons out of 5,000, in the Tourism Industry, have completed the Travel Approved training at no expense to the individuals.

Grant added that in St. Kitts, 2,814 persons have been trained, as have 1,500 persons in Nevis.

The Minister said that while the accommodations sector, the SCASPA Team and Taxi Operators have trained the largest number of persons, every sector in the Tourism Industry has been represented in the classes.

Koi Resort hotel

Park Hyatt hotel

Main Photo: Marriott Beach Hotel