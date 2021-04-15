Huge turnout at PAM’s 55th Annual National Convention

(PAM COMS) 15th April 2021 – The People’s Action Movement (PAM) held its 55th Annual National Convention on April 11th, 2021 under the theme “Preparing Now, for the Future.”

The Annual Delegates Convention was held at the PAM Headquarters just hours prior to the start of the National Convention. During this proceedings the 2020-2021 executive was nominated where two (2) new members were elected, in the likes of Danielle Warner, Deputy Chair and Delwayne Delaney, PRO. The Party Leader, Deputy Leaders, Assistant General Secretary and Treasurer were reelected, as those nominations were uncontested.

At the end of the Delegates Convention a small convoy journeyed to the National Convention that was held at the Sandy Point Play Field. A “Presidential” procession was displayed upon the arrival of the Party Leader, the Hon. Shawn Richards, Hon. Jonel Powell, Hon. Lindsay Grant, Hon. Eugene Hamilton and Dr. the Rt. Excellent and Rt. Hon. Sir Kennedy Simmonds that signaled the start of the ceremony.

Scores of supporters gathered at the Ceremony to witness what was predicted to be the Convention of all Conventions. This ceremony underscored the convention’s slogan of Energy and Vibe, Convention 55, with the excitement shown from invited guests and onlookers. Chairperson, Ms. Natasha Grey, General Secretary of the PAM did an excellent job in keeping the convention filled with “vibe” as was evident in her delivery.

The spectacular performances from the PAM Praise and Worship Team, Melanin, Ease Out, Chioma, Enid Lawrence and Collin Wyatt were some of the highlights of the evening.

Warm greetings were delivered by representatives of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), and the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), among other virtual greetings from cohorts in the neighboring islands. Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of the Federation gave congratulatory remarks to the PAM Party and reaffirmed his commitment to Team Unity.

The Hon. Jonel Powell said despite the setbacks due to COVID-19, he was able to fulfill some of the promises made to the people of Central Basseterre in just 10 months. Hon. Powell also noted that he is preparing now for the future by introducing training programs in various fields that will make our people more employable post COVID-19.

The Hon. Eugene Hamilton, Mr. Impact, encouraged persons to prepare now for the future. He gave some valid points outlining the importance of being vaccinated and to be thrifty; not spending loosely.

Hon. Hamilton also stated that construction of middle-class housing will begin no later than May, 2021 and that universal health care should be taken seriously and made accessible to everyone.

The Hon. Lindsay Grant thanked the constituents of #4 for reelecting him with a big victory. Hon. Grant stated that the union of PLP, PAM and CCM is the best thing for our Federation and encouraged persons to keep rallying around the Unity Party and around our Leader, the Hon. Shawn Richards, who will move this country forward, onward and upward as the next Prime Minister.

Mr. Azard Gumbs, Assistant General Secretary of the PAM, gave a remarkable introduction of the Featured Speaker, Sir. Kennedy Simmonds. During his very motivational presentation, Sir Kennedy Simmonds gave us a trip down memory lane and congratulated the “new generation” of PAM. He also offered his full support to the newly elected PAM Executive. Sir Kennedy Simmonds also congratulated the Prime Minister, Hon. Timothy Harris, on his success with the COVID-19 pandemic, the contribution made to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and his stance on the 2-term Prime Minister agreement. Sir Kennedy Simmonds convincingly stated that this is no time for “cold or lukewarm” PAM and challenged everyone to be proud PAM. Sir Kenndy Simmonds gave an influential endorsement of the Hon. Shawn Richards as the next Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Following the Feature Address, a presentation was made to Sir Kennedy Simmonds in celebration of his birthday on Monday 12th April.

Prior to the introduction of the Party Leader, Ease Out, the artiste, performed a song “Leader”, which was quite appropriate. Mrs. Cydie Demming-Nias resoundingly introduced the Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of the PAM Party, the Hon. Shawn Richards.

Bringing much enthusiasm and energy, Hon. Shawn Richards convinced the audience that he is ready to lead the country as Prime Minister in the next general elections. Hon. Richards outlined some of his accomplishments in Sandy Point and around the entire island, making it known that he has delivered to the people of St. Kitts. He also indicated that we must solidify the coalition partnership and remain a team that is unified and to resist any interference in the internal affairs of the coalition of any agent of division.

At the end of the electrifying event, the vote of thanks was delivered by Delwayne

Delaney, PRO of the People’s Action Movement.