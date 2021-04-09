Husband of British Queen Elizabeth passes

By MyVue news.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 9th April, 2021 (MyVue News.com)-The people of Great Britain are today mourning the loss of the husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died overnight.

Prince Phillip, was 99 years old. He was hospitalized between February and March this year.

He served the people of Britain for over 70 years, giving up his name, his country and royal titles from his own country. He was a formally a member of the Greek royal family.

Phillip dedicated much of his life to hundreds of charities, but was also known for sexist and racist outbursts, in the past.

He died at Windsor castle, following which the Queen expressed sorrow at the passing of her “beloved” husband. Theirs was a partnership that lasted more than 70 years.

The prince visited St. Kitts and Nevis at least three times, starting in the 1960s.

File Photo: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II sits next to Prince Philip in the House of Lords in 2012. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)