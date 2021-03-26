If Tourism Industry is to recover, all tourism stakeholders are encouraged to get vaccinated, says Minister Grant

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 26, 2021 (SKNIS): During a tourism stakeholder meeting on March 24, Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, encouraged all tourism stakeholders and the wider Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to get vaccinated.

“The tourism industry has been clobbered and we have to find a way to recover. I however believe that recovery depends on each and every one of us,” said Minister Grant.

“I believe that if I were to do a poll this morning with all of you who are at the heart and fulcrum of the challenges that we face, I am certain without even having the empirical data before me that most of your staff as of today have not been vaccinated,” he said.

“I can bet on it that most of the taxi drivers and tour operators have not been vaccinated and therein lies part of the difficulty and the challenges moving forward,” Minister Grant added.

He explained that it is imperative that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis gets to 70% of the population vaccinated, and that it starts with the tourism sector.

“We are a heavily dependent country on tourism and if we did not know it prior to March of 2020, it has come to us very face on and I am certain that every single person in this room is concerned about their business, about their livelihood, and about their families,” he said. “My message this morning is just to plea to all of those in this room to try to get the message across to ensure that we get to that benchmark.”

Photo – Hon. Lindsay Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports