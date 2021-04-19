If you see this guy-call police

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 19th April, 2021 (MyVue News.com)– A 28 year old national of the Dominican Republic who is a resident of St. Kitts & Nevis, is wanted by police.

The Police Department has issued a bulletin seeking the assistance of the public in finding Eriberto lorenzo.

He is currently wanted by the police for the offence of wounding.

Lorenzo is known to be a resident of Newtown, East Basseterre, and is light in complexion, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is 5ft 10 inches in height and is of medium built.

Lorenzo is being asked to present himself to the nearest police station, but members of the public who may know his whereabouts should contact the police with immediate effect, (465-2241, or call the crime hotline at 707).

All information shared will be treated as confidential, stated the police in their wanted bulletin.