Illegal Haitians allowed to stay in St. Kitts

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Monday, 12th June, 2023, (My Vue News.com)-After almost five months since their boat ran into trouble, just off the coast of Nevis, a group of Haitians has been granted formal permission to remain in the country.

“For humanitarian reasons, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has taken the decision to release the Haitians from detention and into the care of the local Haitian community as of June 10 th, 2023, said Prime Minister Dr. Terrence Drew on Monday, 12th June, 2023, in the National Assembly.

Drew also indicated that his decision was in some way influenced by the discussions he had with the President of Haiti, during a recent meeting in the Bahamas with other leaders of the region.

He said that the president explained how bad the security situation was in Haiti, where many have lost their lives at the hands of criminals, some of whom are members of powerful gangs.

The fifteen (15) Haiti nationals arrived in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis after their boat malfunctioned in the area of Gallows Bay, Nevis, on 2nd February, 2023.

All were detained for entering the country illegally at that time. They were routinely detained in a government facility and cared for in a humanitarian way said the government.

The Haitian community in the Federation had previously indicated that as a collective body, they were both ready and willing to fully accommodate their fellow countrymen and women.

The Government said that “In order to strengthen the regional thrust against human trafficking and illegal migration, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will shortly revise and enhance the nation’s laws on the same, as well as the procedures through which asylum is sought.”

Our nation’s legislation and laws must be of a caliber that prohibits the inadvertent establishment or sustenance of a haven-like environment for human traffickers and illegal migrants, added the statement.