Monday, 6th February, 2023, (MyVue news.com)-A joint operation by security forces in S. Kitts & Nevis, has resulted in 15 individuals being taken into custody after they entered the country without going through the formal immigration and arrival protocols.

Police indicated that they were informed of a boat coming ashore at Gallows Bay, Nevis.

They revealed that the report was received on February 03, 2023, at about 6 p.m.

The information given, also stated that two males came out of the boat and were walking towards Bath Village, said the authorities.

Officers from The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department responded.

The two males were found in Bath Village and were stopped and questioned.

It was revealed that the men were nationals of Dominica and Haiti. It was also revealed that they arrived on a motor vessel that was anchored off the coast in the Gallows Bay area.

They made their way to the shore using a dinghy.

Officers accompanied the men to the vessel where they found thirteen (13) nationals of Haiti – ten (10) adults and three (3) juveniles – onboard.

They were all detained by the Police pending further investigations.

Photo: File photo of Gallows Bay, Nevis