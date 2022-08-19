Illegal weapons confiscated, 2 in custody

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Friday, 19th August, 2022, (MyVue News.com) –A recent search by police in St. Kitts led them to the discovery of several illegal firearms that are now off the streets and out of the hands of would-be criminals.

Two persons are now in custody for the incident.

Police have confirmed that on Tuesday, 16th August, 2022, they managed to take two illegal firearms into custody, following a search that was conducted on a fishing vessel in Dieppe Bay.

Included in the weapons confiscated were one (1) AK-47 rifle with a scope with sixty-four (64) 7.62mm rounds of ammunition, one (1) Taurus semi-automatic 9mm pistol with laser, and one hundred and fifty-two (152) 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Police say this latest discovery, brings to five (5) the number of weapons taken into police custody. Though they did not specify, it is likely they meant for the year so far, (2022).