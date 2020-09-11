Independence 37 official calendar of activities released

By SKNIS,

The official Calendar of Events for the 37th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis has been officially released with a range of activities reflecting the new normal created as a result of COVID-19.

The 37th Anniversary of Independence will be celebrated under the theme “Resilience, Innovation and Security for Independence 2020.” Activities will spread throughout September and run into October 2020.

Per the COVID-19 protocols, this year’s Independence events have been modified to minimize health risks to persons. Some events have been cancelled, while others have been scaled back. Among the events affected this year is the annual Independence Day Ceremonial Parade and the usual cocktail reception hosted on Independence night by His Excellency the Governor-General, Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton. These events have been cancelled.

Several grand events will remain. One of these is the National Heroes Day Observance, which is celebrated on September 16 every year and is a commemorative event where the National Heroes of St. Kitts and Nevis are honoured for their pioneering spirit and enormous contribution to nation-building. The Independence State Service slated for September 13 at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium is also a grand event on the calendar, as well as the Prime Minister’s Lecture Series which was held on September 09.

Several other activities will be carried virtually, including the Drill Competition on September 25; Elocution Contest on October 07 and a Night of the Performing Arts featuring dances, songs and instrumentals on October 17.

The Independence Fiesta Virtual Concert kicked off on the night of September 04 with performances from Rootz Gospel Band, Blestina Charles, J’nysis Band, Shekinah Dance Ministry, Brotherhood Drummers and more. There were also special tributes to calypsonians King Meeko, King Ayatollah and King Starshield.



This year, residents are encouraged to showcase their patriotism by using the four designated patriotic colour days. September 11 is set aside for green; September 14 for yellow; the 15 of September for Black; the 17 for white, while red should be worn on September 18. On Independence Day, September 19, all the colours can be worn.

The official Calendar of Events for the 37th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis can be accessed via the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) Facebook page. It can also be accessed via the link below.



https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/6180137f-6b8c-4903-a1be 87164d8a0b98/Independence_2020_Calendar_of_Events.pdf.