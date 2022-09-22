Independence Celebrations Continue

Basseterre, St. Kitts (September 22, 2022) – Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew presented

yesterday, Wednesday 21st September 2022, his first day at the United Nations General Assembly

(UNGA), at the Aspire Artemis Foundation (AAF) Meeting which focused on the value of STE(A)M as

a platform for achieving sustainable growth and development.



Aspire Artemis is an organization committed to promoting cultural exchange, language learning and

holistic educational training opportunities to youth in vulnerable and marginalized communities

globally.

Aspire Artemis strives to educate, empower, and support youth by tapping into the power

of creativity they possess, highlighting the successes of trailblazers and innovators as a means of inspiring future leaders.



The Prime Minister reaffirmed our government’s stance in ensuring that “access to quality education

is a fundamental human right, and the bedrock of sustainable development and thriving societies

and went on to highlight a trailblazer within our twin island federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Maleah

Erskine, referencing her academic journey and exemplary character.

He stated that it is important to encourage our young women to become involved in the field of science.

At age 11, Maleah Erskine while waiting during after-school classes for her mother, a college math teacher, became inspired by the teaching and learning of math.

She decided to try her hand at a few CXCs and found success in 1st form with Math and EDPM. In second

form she tried her hand at a few sciences, with Human and Social Biology, IT and English.

By her third form year, she did Additional Math, a bridge between high-school and college math, chemistry, biology, and physics online and after school due to Covid.

To say that Maleah has a love for STEM subjects is a gross understatement. She literally immerses herself into all things related to this broad rubric, continuing a path of further enlightenment. By the time COVID restrictions ended this remarkable teenager had 14 subject passes and headed to college to focus on science subjects. She was only 14 years old.