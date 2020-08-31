India accuses China of ‘provocative’ military movements at border

By Al Jazeera,

China has carried out “provocative military movements” in the disputed Himalayan border area between the two countries overnight from Saturday to Sunday, according to an Indian army statement, in a fresh flare-up between the two nuclear-armed countries.

Indian troops pre-empted Chinese army’s activity on the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh, part of which was transgressed by the Chinese soldiers in May, the statement said on Monday, adding that Indian troops took steps to thwart the Chinese attempt to “unilaterally change” facts on the ground.

“On the Night of 29/30 August 2020, PLA [People’s Liberation Army] troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo,” the Indian army said in a statement.

“Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground,” it said.

Army officials from the two sides are meeting to resolve the latest border dispute that comes more than two months after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in fighting that broke out between the two sides in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

“Talks have been going on between the two sides since May to resolve these escalating tensions, but despite these talks going on, there was a very violent clash on the 15th of June, where 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers were killed,” Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam, reporting from the Indian capital New Delhi, said.

“Since then, these talks between the two sides have really ramped up and yet the latest statement from the Indian army indicates that they were still far from a solution to this.”

Main photo: China’s foreign ministry denied its troops crossed the LAC and added that the two sides are communicating regarding conditions on the ground [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]