Information needed in Pinney’s shooting

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Wednesday, 2nd August, 2023, (My Vue News.com)-No arrest has been made as yet, but police say they are continuing their investigations to determine who shot at a group of persons at Pinney’s Beach, Nevis.

Police explained that the armed assailant promptly fled the scene on foot in an easterly direction.

They also reveal that reports indicate that the assailant was dressed in a white and red jersey shirt.

The incident occurred between 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM, when a male approached several persons who were seated next to a bar and fired one (1) shot in their direction.

The incident is said to have taken place on Monday, 31st July, 2023.

To date, no injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

Police have issued an appeal for information that can assist them in the timely resolution of this matter.