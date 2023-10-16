Instacash robbery under police investigation

The Police are investigating a robbery that took place at “InstaCash,” located at the S. L. Horsford’s Commercial Complex, Basseterre, St. Kitts. The criminal act was committed on October 14

th, 2023, between 11:30 AM and 12 PM.

Initial investigations indicate that a single male, armed and masked, entered the establishment and held the clerk at gunpoint.

The assailant stole a sum of money and other items of value before making his escape. The Crime Scene Unit (CSU) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force(RSCNPF) processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value.

An investigation into the criminal act is in progress and the general public will be kept appropriately abreast of its developments.

The RSCNPF is strongly encouraging anyone who may have information about this incident and/or any other criminal matter to contact the nearest Police station, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 465-2241 ext: 4220/662-7062, or the crime Stoppers’ Hotline, 707.

Not only does the Force always deeply appreciate the public’s assistance; but in many instances, it also aids in the timely resolution solving of

these matters.