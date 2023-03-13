Basseterre, Monday, 13th March, 2023, (MyVue News.com)-The introduction of a new regional air service to St. Kitts is expected to ease the travel burdens of citizens who have been greatly affected, in recent years, by the downsizing of LIAT, resulting in reduced scheduled service to the island.

Stepping up to the plate to fill the tremendous void left by LIAT, InterCaribbean Airways, which is a Turks and Caicos-based airline, made its inaugural flight to St. Kitts and Nevis on Sunday 12, 2023.

On hand to welcome the airline and its top executives were the country’s prime minister, Minister of Tourism and other senior government officials and tourism stakeholders.

Tourism Minister, Marsha Henderson said that as her ministry tries to re-energize intra-regional travel, she is elated at the continued advancements that the destination continues to realize.

She also noted that interconnectivity through airlifts has always been vital to sustaining strong relationships with the wider Caribbean.

“InterCaribbean’s integration into our airlift network grants the region easy accessibility to immerse and indulge in the hidden gems of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Henderson.

She added, “Notably, our events such as the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the St. Kitts Music Festival, Nevis’ Culturama, and our St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival have gained momentum and our people are excited to travel once again.”

The inaugural flight welcome ceremony took place at the Kayan Jet Lounge, at Robert Bradshaw International Airport.

Henderson said, “It is truly an exciting day for regional tourism and as Minister of Tourism, the end goal of our airlift strategy has always been growth.”



In attendance at the event were the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Terrance Drew; the CEO of InterCaribbean Airways, Mr. Trevor Sadler and its Chairman, Mr. Lyndon Gardiner; Captain Arian Blanchette; CEO of the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) Adeola Moore; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Tivanna Wharton; CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Ellison ‘Tommy’ Thompson; Cabinet Ministers; senior government officials and other officials; and President of the St. Kitts Taxi Association, Sylvester Hodge.