International Women’s Day to shine light on contributions of women

By MyVue news.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Thursday, 4th March, 2021 (MyVue News.com)-A full program of events has been planned for the celebration of International Women’s Day in St. Kitts & Nevis on Monday, 8th March.

Local organizers have indicated that it will be a month-long period of activities, as the contributions and worth of women are recognized in all fields of endeavour.

Among those to be placed in the spotlight will be employees at the C.A. Paul Southwell Industrial Park for their role in the manufacturing sector.

But local planners have stated that women will also be recognized for their contributions in education, community service, democracy, medicine, government, and other fields.

The Minister of Gender Affairs, Eugene Hamilton, will launch the activities with a special address on local media, on Monday, 8th March.

In it, he is expected to outline the various events being planned, including a church service, on Sunday, 7th March, the Annual International Women’s Day Awards Ceremony, and the broadcast of a Docu-series, on how COVID-19 has impacted women. However, Hamilton is equally expected to speak to the significance of International Women’s Day.

Director of the Department of Gender Affairs, Celia Christopher, said another major event will be the launch of the Women Pioneering Gallery, at the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs.

Christopher, while speaking on local radio, indicated that the Department of Gender Affairs plans to celebrate the “tremendous strengths, resilience and capacities” of women with activities for the entire month of March.

Christopher also said that “We want to encourage women to continue the good work that they have been doing as advocates and champions of change in helping to create a more gender-based balanced world.”

She added that women of various backgrounds will deliver media statements during the month of March.

International Women’s Day 2021 will be observed under the global theme: “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World”.

Photo: Workers-at-API-Harowe-St-Kitts-Ltd.