Investigation launched over videos with police officers

By MyVue News.com Staff Writer

Basseterre, 10th February, 2021, (MyVue News.com) –Social media pages in St. Kitts and Nevis, over the past several days, have been abuzz with two videos involving police officers attempting to take a male into custody, but instead of compliance, it became quite a tussle.

Now, the High Command of the Police Force has issued a statement indicating that they have opened a formal investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

In one of the videos, it appears as though the suspect was being held, face down, in a drain, while one officer stood on his back, urging him to comply with police demands.

In another video, while again being held by police, the suspect appears to be spitting at the officers and at one point his clothes, in the struggle, were removed, leaving him somewhat exposed.

The statement, issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Operations, Adolph Adams, said that the High Command is concerned by the videos.

They disclosed that they “…have viewed, with deep concern, videos that show parts of an incident that occurred in Nevis and involved several of our Police Officers.”

The High Command would like to inform the general public that an investigation has been launched into the matter, continued Adams.

The Assistant Commissioner said they want to reassure the public that their safety and security remain the number one concern of the force.

“We have in place, well established protocols and procedures for Police Officers to follow when responding to reports and apprehending or arresting suspects,” stated Adams

He concluded, “Our organization remains committed to the fight against criminality and strongly believes in respecting human rights and the dignity of others.”

Featured Photo: Assistant Commissioner of Police, A. Adams