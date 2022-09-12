Jamaica records highest-ever summer arrivals

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (CMC) –Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett has indicated that Jamaica this year recorded its highest-ever stopover visitor arrivals and foreign exchange earnings for any summer period in the country’s history.

Bartlett made the announcement at the recent welcome ceremony for the 18th annual USA Travel Advisor Golf Tournament at Sandals Ochi Rios Beach Resort in St Ann.

“We have 5,000 more visitors than in (the summer of) 2019, which was a record year; and the better news is that our earnings in the summer (of 2022) are up 20 per cent over 2019,” he said.

“So, not only is it that the numbers (of visitors) came, but the earnings from tourism also grew. So, this summer is the best summer that tourism has experienced in the history of Jamaica,” he added.

Bartlett stated that at the beginning of 2022, the tourism sector was projected to earn US$3.5 billion and welcome approximately 2.3 million stopover visitors for the year.

This means that the nation would be the Caribbean’s fastest-growing tourist destination.

“However, we are now up to 2.6 million projections for stopover visitors, not including cruise (passengers), and the projection for earnings is a whopping US$4.2 billion,” he said, noting that prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, “we had projected for this to happen five years down the road, in 2025.”

“You see what recovery has done and how strong that recovery is”, he added.

Bartlett has also cited that Jamaica’s economy has recorded up to five consecutive quarters of growth with the tourism sector leading the way.

Photo: Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett