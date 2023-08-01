JNF Hospital reaches notable milestone in cataract surgery

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 1, 2023 [Ministry of Health] – The Eye Clinic at the Joseph N France General Hospital has reached an important milestone by performing over 40 cataract surgeries since May 2023.



With this significant increase in surgeries, the wait time for patients in need of cataract procedures has dramatically reduced. Previously, patients were subjected to wait periods extending to several months. Currently, the JNF General Hospital has expedited its services to the extent that the wait time now averages around two to three weeks. This marks a significant achievement in our commitment to patient-centric service.



The cataract procedures at JNF General Hospital are swift and efficient, typically completed within 15 to 20 minutes. However, patient safety remains our utmost priority. To ensure this, all patients undergo essential pre-operative procedures, including an Electrocardiogram (EKG) and blood work. These pre-op measures provide our medical staff with a comprehensive understanding of each patient’s health status, ensuring the highest level of safety during surgery.

Procedures are carefully scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, with a maximum capacity of three surgeries each day.



“We’re delighted to reach this landmark of over 40 cataract surgeries since May and we are dedicated to maintaining the momentum,” said Dr. Jenson Morton, Director of Health Institutions. “Our ability to reduce wait times significantly is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our staff. We are committed to providing our patients with timely, high-quality care, and these advancements in our Eye Clinic demonstrate this commitment in action.”



At the Ministry of Health, we strive to provide the best in patient care and remain committed to serving our community with the highest standards. We thank our dedicated team for their unwavering dedication and our community for their continued trust in our services.