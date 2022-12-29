JNF Hospital water issue resolved

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, December 29, 2022 [Press Secretary’s Office]: The Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital experienced a temporary water shortage earlier this week, due to an unfortunate technical issue with the pump for the water tank that services the entire hospital.

The issue developed unexpectedly and hindered the free flow of water within the hospital.

The hospital maintenance staff in collaboration with members of the Water Department were able to quickly resolve the matter within an hour. Running tap water was immediately restored and specific structures have been established to avoid a reoccurrence of such issues.

The JNF General Hospital has its own water tank that services the hospital during water shortages and is always given water priority. The tank stores sufficient water to supply the hospital for up to two months.

The Ministry of Health extends sincere apologies for the inconvenience that occurred.