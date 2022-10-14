Junior Calypso Monarch Returns for Sugar Mas 51

Contributor

After an absence of (2) two years, the Junior Calypso Monarch returns to the Carnival calendar. This

competition started in 1973 and has been a staple during the annual celebrations.

However, the show was shelved due to a lack of participants and the Covid19 pandemic in recent years. With the return of a full-fledged carnival program, the St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC), has declared its intention to work with the Primary and High Schools, to stage the contest for Sugar Mas 51 successfully.



The role of the Junior Calypso Monarch cannot be underestimated. It has long been considered a

training ground for calypsonians. Heavyweights such as Konris, Monarch, Kut, Starshield, Ranger, Singing Jackie, Hollywood, and Queen Independent, among others, have stood the test of time in the calypso arena after their battles in the juniors.

Seasoned calypsonians and other individuals have unselfishly given their time to ensure this tradition continues for Sugar Mas 51.



The last competition was staged in 2019 in two categories. Terron “Invincible” Webbe won the Teenage

division and De Herald won in the Primary group. The show goes back to its original format of one

category for this year’s carnival.



This year, the Junior Calypso Monarch will be staged as part of the Festive Friday activities on Friday, December 9, 2022. The show will be held downtown Basseterre and will be free to the general public.



The SKNNCC invites all Junior Calypsonians up to the age of 17 interested in participating to register

at the Carnival Secretariat located in the EC Daniel Building on Cayon Street. The deadline for registration is Friday 21st October. Sugar Mas 51 will be celebrated from Friday, December 2nd, 2022 to Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023 under the theme, “Celebrate as One for Sugar Mas 51”.

(SKNNCC)