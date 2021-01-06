Kim says last five years ‘worst of the worst’ for North Korea

By Al Jazeera and News Agencies,

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un admitted the country’s economic development plan had fallen short in “almost all areas” as he opened a rare congress of the ruling Workers’ Party, state media reported on Wednesday.

Kim called the past five years “unprecedented” and the “worst of the worst” time for the country.

“The surest and fastest way to tackle the current multiple challenges facing us is to make every possible effort to strengthen our own power and our own self-reliant capacity,” he was quoted by Yonhap news agency as saying.

The gathering is the first of its kind in five years, only the eighth in the nuclear-armed country’s history and comes weeks before US President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Relations with Washington have been deadlocked since talks between Kim and President Donald Trump stalled over sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.

At the same time the North is more isolated than ever after closing its borders last January to protect itself against the coronavirus that first emerged in neighbouring China, a key ally.

The congress opened on Tuesday in the capital, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Pictures in the Rodong Sinmun ruling party newspaper showed 7,000 delegates and attendees packed into the cavernous hall, none of them wearing masks.

On the first day of his work review, Kim said the results of the last five-year economic development strategy “fell extremely short of our goals in almost all areas”, KCNA reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the typhoon-damaged area in South Hwanghae Province, North Korea, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on August 27, 2020.

The plan was quietly scrapped ahead of schedule last year.

“We intend to comprehensively analyse in depth … our experiences, lessons and the errors committed,” added Kim, who wore a black suit and a lapel badge of his father and grandfather.

KCNA’s transcript did not specify any of the mistakes, and gave no indication Kim mentioned either Washington or Seoul in his speech, which is expected to continue on Wednesday.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride, reporting from the South Korean capital, Seoul, described as “incredible” Kim’s admission of failure.

“It does illustrate just how dire the economic position North Korea finds itself at the moment,” he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has added to the pressures on the North, with Pyongyang blockading itself far more effectively than even the most hawkish backer of sanctions could ever hope to achieve.

Trade with China has shrunk to a tiny fraction of the usual level, while many foreign embassies have closed or drastically reduced their operations.

On the global pandemic, Kim lauded party workers for ensuring “stable situations against the coronavirus from beginning to end”.

They had “resolutely overcome difficulties in the face of an unprecedentedly prolonged, unparalleled global health crisis,” he added.

Pyongyang insists that it has not had a single case of the disease – observers doubt the claim – but summer floods put further strain on its finances.

Main Photo: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks on the first day of the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo supplied by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 6, 2021.