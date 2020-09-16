King of Sweden, his Majesty Carl XVI Gustaf congratulates St. Kitts-Nevis on its 37 years of independence

By SKNIS,

King of Sweden, His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf congratulates the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis for celebrating 37 years of Independence



In a congratulatory letter to Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL. D, His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf on behalf of the Swedish people said:



“On the occasion of the National Day of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, I wish to convey your Excellency, my sincere congratulations and my best wishes for your health and happiness and for the prosperity of the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.”



Nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis enjoy visa-free access to Sweden for 90 days.

Main photo: Flags of St. Kitts-Nevis (left) and Sweden (right)