Kingston and Beijing trying to forge greater cooperation in trade

By Durrant Pate

he Jamaican Government is targeting the export of pork to China as the Andrew Holness Administration signals its intent to pursue greater cooperation with Beijing in areas of trade.

To this end, Jamaica has sought the help of the Chinese embassy in Jamaica to break into its market with a number of produce; pork is high on the list. Wikipedia states that in China, pork is the most popular meat by far.

According to the well-known website the average Chinese person eats 108 pounds of meat per year. Over 60 per cent of that is pork or nearly 67 pounds. China is said to be the only country in the world to have a pork reserve, consisting of millions of live pigs and uncountable tonnes of frozen pork stored from domestic and foreign sources.

Jamaica is also looking to expand on the products that it has started to export to China, that is, rum, coffee and lobster. In addition to these products, Industry, Investment and Commerce Minister Audley Shaw has pointed out that Jamaica is looking to add other produce to the list of products exported to China, such as tuna and pork.

The minister informed Chinese Ambassador to Jamaica Tian Qi that, “Jamaica also has the ability to significantly expand the capacity of our pork industry to supply the China market.” They were speaking during a virtual meeting at the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce New Kingston Offices last Friday, October 30.

COLLABORATION IN DEEP-SEA FISHING

During the meeting Minister Shaw hinted at the possibility of collaboration between Kingston and Beijing in deep-sea fishing. According to Minister Shaw, “In addition to lobster, there is another area through joint-venture partnership, which we are looking to collaborate. This is in deep-sea fishing.”

He said the Government of Jamaica sees the significant contribution that the development of the tuna industry can make to the diversification of the Jamaican economy and exports. Given China’s advancement in this area and its propensity for sustainable fisheries, the industry, investment and commerce minister declared that Jamaica wants to advance this area for bilateral cooperation.

“We want to make Jamaica the place of choice for tuna,” Minister Shaw said.

GREATER COOPERATION IN TRADE

The minister also discussed with the Chinese ambassador Jamaica’s desire for greater collaboration with Beijing in the area of trade. In concluding, Shaw underscored that Jamaica and China have enjoyed long-standing trade relations at the bilateral level, and that China is Jamaica’s fourth largest trading partner behind the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

For his part, Ambassador Qi was elated at the prospect of further collaboration between Jamaica and China. According to the ambassador, “Jamaica is a small country in size, but is very great in culture. Jamaica has great potential for product to export to China. There is also the potential for Jamaica’s agricultural and value-added products for export to China.”

He said that Beijing is looking forward to continuing the great relationship that Jamaica and China enjoy. To this end, the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce is to have further discussions with the Chinese embassy.

Main Photo: Pork meat on a rack at a processing facility in Jamaica