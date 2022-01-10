Nationals being urged to apply for scholarships to study in Taiwan

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 10th January, 2022, (MyVue News.com)- Citizens of St. Kitts & Nevis, are again being provided with the opportunity to access scholarships to study in Taiwan. These scholarships are at all levels, including programs for Bachelors, Masters and Ph.Ds.

Applications will be accepted from 15th March, 2022, for what is known as the (Taiwan ICDF) International Higher Education Scholarship program.

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) said that both the undergraduate and graduate programs, are open for application and that some programs being offered in the related fields of study are:

●Bachelor Program: tropical agriculture, business, administration, mechanical engineering, international business and trade, journalism and mass communication, among others

●Master Program: aquaculture and technology management, natural hazard and mitigation management, international affairs, industrial engineering and management, tourism and hospitality just to name a few.

● Ph.D. /doctoral program: tropical agriculture, international health, Global health and health security

The embassy has, however, revealed that interested persons are encouraged to visit the university’s website at www.icdf.org.tw and click on the Scholarship Program for more details.

It added that citizens should apply to the Embassy of the Republic of China (ROC) through the Ministry of Education, in Basseterre.

However, application forms can be completed online via the link below http://web.icdf.org.tw/ICDF_TSP/WelcomeStart.aspx the online application system will be closed on March 14. 2022.

An applicant can only apply for one program at a time and that incomplete applications and belated applications will not be processed

For more information, citizens can contact the Embassy at 465-2421.

Photo: Taiwanese embassy at Taylor’s Basseterre, St. Kitts