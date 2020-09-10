Kris Jenner on the Decision to End KUWTK & Which Family Member Is Taking It the Hardest

By Alyssa Ray,

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner phoned into On Air With Ryan Seacrest and opened up about the family’s decision to end Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2021.

“You’re going to make me cry all over again,” Kris noted to radio host and KUWTK creator Ryan Seacrest.

On whether the KUWTK news has sunk in for the famed momager, she revealed that “it really hasn’t.”

“It’s funny, when we talked yesterday, I kinda had my wits about me and I thought I was really strong. And, you know, this is the right decision,” she continued. “Today I wake up and I was thinking about the first time you and I ever did an interview on the air, and I was so excited and so nervous.”

Per Kris, this memory had her “very, very emotional.”

As E! readers may recall, Ryan serves as the creator and executive producer for the longtime E! docu-series, which stars Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

And, from what Kris shared with Ryan, the whole family is still processing the decision.

Kris relayed, “I woke up and was in the gym at 5 o’clock with Khloé and Kim and we just kind of sat there and looked at each other and said, ‘Whoa, what a ride.’ It was quite the morning.”

According to Kris, she and the family are “coming from a place of such gratitude” as they’re “grateful for every single moment.” The mother of six went on to call KUWTK the “best home movies we’ll ever be able to produce.”

On why they decided to end the beloved E! docu-series, Kris shared that it was just “the right time.”

“I think the number 20, well it used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20, it just seemed like the right time,” the KUWTK matriarch explained. “I think for us to take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit. Not slow down professionally, but just you know figure out what our next steps are.”

Similar to the statement the family issued earlier this week, Kris added, “We’ve had such an amazing run and so grateful for every single moment and everyone we work with.”

While 2021 may be the right time for KUWTK to end, Kris said one family member is taking the decision the hardest. SPOILER: It’s Khloe.

“We had to tell the crew yesterday, so we were all crying,” she shared. “But I think Khloe…is probably the one who is taking it the hardest and really hasn’t stopped crying since we announced. She’s been so sweet and just emotional about it.”

Kris went on to call the decision a “hard” one and iterated that it’s been a “very emotional” time for the family.

When KUWTK concludes with season 20 in 2021, the family will have been on the air for 14 years.

The show premiered in October 2007 and has inspired 12 spin-off series, including Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons, Khloe and Lamar, Sex with Brody, I Am Cait, DASH Dolls, Life of Kylie, Rob & Chyna, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian and Flip It Like Disick.

You can relive all the iconic KUWTK moments when it hits Peacock on Sept. 20. And don’t miss the season 19 premiere Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. on E!

Main photo: Kris Jenner (Kevin Winter)