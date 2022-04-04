Labour leader issues statement on Amory’s death

“It is with sincere sadness that I awoke to the shocking news about the passing of His Excellency Ambassador Vance Amory, former Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister in the Federal Cabinet.

Mr. Amory will always be remembered for his quiet, but firm approaches to matters of state who had a deep and abiding love for the people of Nevis.

He also shared with the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party an unfailing faith in regional integration and during the two terms, he served in opposition and in government, always lent of his insights and actively participated as member of delegation to regional summits at both the CARICOM and OECS levels.

Our Federation has lost a treasured son and statesman.

On behalf of the leadership and National Executive of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, and indeed on my own behalf, I extend sincere condolences to his wife, family and loved ones of H. E. Mr. Vance Amory.

It is my hope that loving memories and the Peace of Christ will comfort you in your time of bereavement.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.”