Lady Gaga Congratulates 2022 Oscar Nominees After Gucci Snub: ‘You All Deserve Major Recognition’

“Congratulations my friends. Bravo!” she said to the nominees

By Benjamin VanHoose

Lady Gaga is honoring this year’s Oscar nominees.

The House of Gucci actress, 35, was surprisingly left out of the Best Actress category for the 2022 Academy Awards, despite earning nominations for other major awards shows like the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards and BAFTA Awards.

House of Gucci was nominated, however, for Best Makeup & Hairstyling, highlighting the work done by Göran Lundström, AnnaCarin Lock and Frederic Aspiras.

Gaga celebrated the nod and congratulated all the other nominees on Instagram.

“I could not be happier for a man I call my brother, who I’ve worked with for the last 15 years, @fredericaspiras, for his nomination in Makeup & Hairstyling for House of Gucci. Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming,” she wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself with him. “He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation. He’s a living genius and Freddie, we are all so grateful to just even be near your talent, creativity and generosity of spirit. You continue to show your artistic DNA, your plan, your vision, and your deep connection to your family that drives you to excellence at all times. I love you, I’m rooting for you.”

She added, “And to all the nominees this year, congratulations on all your hard work, dedication, your nomination and YOUR magic — you all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year.”

“Your dedication during Covid, your huge hearts, and your ability to tell amazing stories is a gift to the whole world during what is for many a very hard time,” concluded Gaga. “Congratulations my friends. Bravo!”

Gaga was previously Oscar-nominated for Best Actress for A Star Is Born and Best Original Song for “Til It Happens To You” from the documentary The Hunting Ground. She won Best Original Song for A Star Is Born‘s “Shallow.”

The Best Actress nominees this year are Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer).

Gaga celebrated her BAFTA nomination last week on Instagram, writing that she “can’t believe I was nominated for a @bafta alongside such INCREDIBLE actors.” She added, “I have a long way to go in the space of film making and I cherish the ability to hone my craft with such support and love. This is an unexpected and absolute dream come true.”

Photo: CREDIT: VITTORIO ZUNINO CELOTTO/GETTY