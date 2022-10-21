Latoya Jones to be appointed New Deputy Speaker

MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Friday, 21st October, 2022, (MyVue News.com)- When the new parliament of St. Kitts & Nevis is inaugurated on Tuesday, 25th October, 2022, it will be a historic occasion. A new milestone will be attained.

The National Assembly will have approximately five (5) female Members of Parliament-the highest number ever in the history of the country. Three of these will be on the Government side as Ministers, (Senator Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Elected Representative Marsha Henderson and Senator Isalean Phillip).

The other two female MPs will be the new Speaker-to be selected by the ruling SKN Labour Party, and her Deputy, who will be drawn from the opposition Concerned Citizens Movement, CCM.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrence Drew, at his press conference on Monday, 17th October, (2022), indicated that the next Speaker of the National Assembly will be a female. For months, many have been speculating about the identity of that incoming head of the legislative branch but Drew teased at his press conference that one has to await the opening of parliament next week, to find out who would be that new Speaker.

This leaves the position of Deputy Speaker. This position is now almost certain to be occupied by the current Special Advisor of Nevis’ Premier Mark Brantley, Latoya B Jones, who is also the Deputy Chairperson of the CCM and President of its Women’s Arm. Political sources in Nevis have also indicated that Jones, who is a former Nevisisan track star, will, in addition, soon become the CCM’s candidate for the St.Thomas constituency, when local elections are held on that island, sometime before March 2023, but widely believed to be in coming months, if not weeks.

Sources have confirmed to MyVue News.com that Jone, a graduate of Monroe College, (USA), will be sworn in as the lone opposition Senator in the National Assembly, on Monday, 24th October, 2022, at a ceremony to be held at the High Court in Charlestown, at approximately 12:30 p.m.

This appointment as Senator will therefore pave the way for her eventual appointment, the following day, Tuesday, 25th October, as Deputy Speaker of the Federal Parliament of St. Kitts & Nevis. She would then become the Honourable, Senator Latoya B Jones, Deputy Speaker.

Her appointment as Deputy Speaker is now unquestionable, given that the Labour Government has utilized all of its Senators, (Clarke, Phillip, and Attorney General Garth Wilkin), as Ministers of Government.

In accordance with the constitution, no member of the Cabinet can hold the post of Deputy Speaker. Thus, this leaves Jones, who would be the only remaining senator who could occupy that post.

When Jones is appointed Deputy Speaker, she would become the first female from Nevis, and the second person from that island, to occupy the position.

Jones’ elevation to these important positions, (Senator and Deputy Speaker), follows the path of three other Nevisians-Herman Liburd, who was the first Speaker of the National Assembly, after independence in 1983; Franklyn Brand, who became Speaker in 2015; and Michael Perkins who served, both as Deputy Speaker and then Speaker, after the resignation of Brand.

Jones is a former teacher, at the primary school level and she also worked as a Senior Tax Officer at the Nevis Inland Revenue Department and a former Assistant Regulator at the Nevis Financial Services Department.

She is also a former Assistant General Secretary/Treasurer of St. Kitts & Nevis Athletics, the governing body for track and field in St. Kitts & Nevis.

The new National Assembly will see St. Kitts & Nevis Labour Party having six elected Representatives and three appointed senators.

The opposition will be comprised of five elected members and one appointed member. From those on the opposition benches, the CCM has three Elected Representatives and one appointed senator, while the People’s Action Movement, (PAM), will have its leader, Shawn Richards, as its sole elected member, with the same being the case for the People’s Labour Party, with its one seat, held by its leader, Dr. Timothy Harris.

The leader of the Opposition will be CCM’s leader, Mark Brantley.

The opening of parliament will take place at the St. Kitts Marriott Hotel, in Frigate Bay.